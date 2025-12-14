Is Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 15?

The trip to Empower Field Stadium is high-risk for the Green Bay Packers, as the team cannot afford to miss any opportunities to win its division for the remainder of the season. The offense, led by Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs, could prove crucial in making the difference against the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of the NFL.

Matt LaFleur knows that having all of his best players available is vital for this type of matchup, so the news regarding Jacobs’ availability for the trip to Mile High is a big boost for the Packers.

Although the running back had been listed as questionable after limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday, journalist Adam Schefter reported on X that it appears he could be available to the staff if needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the insider, the medical staff’s main concern regarding Jacobs’ situation was the Packers’ tight schedule, as their next game is against the Chicago Bears, with only six days between matchups.

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

What happened to Jacobs?

Josh Jacobs has been battling a persistent knee injury that he initially sustained in Week 11 of the 2025 season during the game against the New York Giants on November 16.

Advertisement

see also Packers make desperate last-minute roster move amid Josh Jacobs’ uncertainty to face Broncos

The injury, described as a knee contusion and swelling with no structural damage, caused him to miss the following week’s game. Though he has since returned to play, the issue has continued to cause stiffness and swelling, requiring him to manage the pain and miss recent practices as the team monitors his day-to-day status.

Advertisement

Jacobs’ numbers this season for the Packers

This season, Jacobs has been the workhorse for the Green Bay Packers, compiling 817 rushing yards on 206 carries for a steady 4.0 yards per attempt. His nose for the end zone has been undeniable, resulting in 12 rushing touchdowns. Indeed, his presence is indispensable this afternoon for the Packers to avoid losing against the Broncos, as his production is vital to their offensive success.