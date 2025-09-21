Panthers could make surprising decision on Xavier Legette amid early struggles

Xavier Legette has struggled to find consistency in the NFL, going from a regular rookie season to a disappointing start to the 2025 season. The South Carolina product played 16 games in 2024, finishing with 49 catches on 84 targets for 497 yards and four touchdowns.

His sophomore campaign is off to a concerning start. He has caught only four passes on 15 targets, racking up eight yards and zero touchdowns so far. Legette was expected to become a solid target for Bryce Young, but his performance is already making people question if he’s good enough to be a starter.

The 2024 No. 32 overall pick could lose his job soon if his performance stays the same.

Xavier Legette might be benched, says NFL analyst

Legette’s lack of separation and explosiveness and his performance in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, put him under fire, with fans calling for him to be benched. David Newton of ESPN wrote on Wednesday that Legette could end up losing his starting role if this situation continues.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

“The 32nd pick of the 2024 draft had one catch for minus-2 yards Sunday and through two games has four catches on 15 targets for 8 yards. Coach Dave Canales says he still believes in Legette, but is there reason to? Legette had only a 58.3% catch rate last year and worked hard during the offseason to improve that. Instead, he has gone backward and is at 26.7%. He should be in danger of being replaced,” he wrote.

The Panthers are 0-2 ahead of Week 3, and nothing suggests they will improve their performance at some point. Bryce Young has been questioned, too, which could mean they are headed into an offseason of changes.