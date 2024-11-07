The Carolina Panthers remain confident that Bryce Young is their future franchise quarterback. To support his development, they’ve signed a star running back, aiming to strengthen the offense and give Young additional tools to succeed.

Despite his rocky NFL start, the Carolina Panthers remain confident in Bryce Young’s potential. To support his development, they’ve strengthened the offense by signing a star running back who could play a vital role alongside him.

Last year, the Panthers went all out to secure Young, meeting the Chicago Bears’ steep demands for the 1st overall pick. Many scouts considered Young a generational talent, and Carolina didn’t hesitate to invest heavily in him.

Unfortunately, the former Alabama standout’s NFL journey has been turbulent. Earlier this season, he was even benched, leading to speculation that the Panthers might part ways with him after just a season and a half together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Panthers sign running back to bolster Bryce Young’s offense

The Panthers have faced difficulties throughout the 2024 season. They started with Young as their quarterback, but his early struggles led to a benching after just two games.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Panthers settle Bryce Young vs. Andy Dalton starting QB debate

Veteran Andy Dalton stepped in, impressing in his debut. However, a thumb injury from a car accident sidelined Dalton, prompting the Panthers to reinstate Young as the starter.

Advertisement

Since his return, Young has shown improvement, achieving a 1-1 record. However, to enhance his stability in the backfield, the team has added a reliable running back to grow alongside him.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Panthers announced a four-year contract extension for Chuba Hubbard, valued at up to $37.2 million with incentives. Hubbard is a versatile dual-threat weapon expected to aid Young’s development moving forward.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 06: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This extension comes at a pivotal time for Hubbard. Last spring, the Panthers used a second-round pick to draft Jonathan Brooks, raising speculation that the team might phase out the veteran running back.

Will Bryce Young be traded next offseason?

While this move aims to support Bryce Young, his future with the Panthers remains uncertain. Rumors circulated earlier this season that the team might consider trading him, so his long-term role is still under evaluation.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Adam Thielen sends clear message to the Panthers amid trade rumors

Young has regained some confidence from the team and is set to start in Week 10. However, he’ll need a standout second half of the season to solidify his place as Carolina’s franchise quarterback.

Advertisement

SurveyDid Chuba Hubbard deserve this contract extension? Did Chuba Hubbard deserve this contract extension? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE