Patrick Mahomes confirms knee injury update ahead of Chiefs vs Chargers in Week 6

Patrick Mahomes has provided an encouraging update on his left knee as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. After starting the campaign with a perfect 4-0 record, Kansas City enjoyed its bye week, giving its franchise quarterback additional time to rest and evaluate his recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered last season.

Mahomes tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee during a December 2025 loss to the Chargers, requiring surgery and an extensive rehabilitation process. Although he was cleared for full participation during training camp and has played through the opening four games of the current season, his recovery remains an important consideration as the Chiefs enter a demanding stretch of their schedule.

The early bye week arrived sooner than many might have expected, but Mahomes believes the timing offered a valuable opportunity to assess his physical condition. With upcoming games against the Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, Kansas City has a chance to strengthen its position in the AFC West, and keeping its star quarterback healthy will be crucial to those ambitions.

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Patrick Mahomes reveals knee injury update with Chiefs

Speaking after the bye week, Patrick Mahomes explained that the extra time away from game action allowed him to give his surgically repaired knee a break and assess how it was responding to the demands of the season. Rather than viewing the bye solely as time off, he described it as an opportunity to evaluate his progress after the first four games.

“For me, it gives my knee an extra week just to rest and stuff like that. I’ve felt great this season. It gives me another week where I can kinda be like, ‘Alright, I got through that first few games,’ kinda reset, and reevaluate where I’m at and then move forward. Winning helps a ton.”

The update suggests Mahomes is approaching his recovery carefully, even as he continues to lead an undefeated Chiefs team. His knee has held up through the opening stretch, and the additional rest provides an opportunity to address any accumulated fatigue before the schedule becomes more demanding. Mahomes has not indicated that the injury is preventing him from playing, and he has participated fully in practice this week.

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The Chiefs now turn their attention to a divisional matchup against the Chargers, followed by challenging games against the Seahawks and Broncos. Those contests could have a significant impact on the AFC West race, making Mahomes’ health a central storyline for Kansas City. For now, his comments offer reassurance that he is continuing to monitor his recovery while preparing to lead the Chiefs through an important part of the season.

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