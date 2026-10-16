Bears list Caleb Williams as questionable as star QB eyes Week 6 return

The Chicago Bears list Caleb Williams as questionable for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL season.

The Chicago Bears are trying to bounce back from an uneven 2-2 start to the 2026 NFL season as they prepare for a Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, amid lingering uncertainty over whether quarterback Caleb Williams will play, but Ben Johnson provided an encouraging update.

Williams has been a full participant in practice this week and appears to have done everything to prove he is ready to go. However, he is still listed as questionable for the game, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“Bears list QB Caleb Williams as questionable after another full practice,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. It stands as an encouraging sign after Williams completed another workout, apparently without issue.

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The Bears’ current situation

While it is positive news that Williams was a full participant in practice, he may still need to clear a few final hurdles before confirming he is fully ready to take the field.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.

The Bears would love to have him back as soon as possible, but his long-term health remains a priority. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, as players often believe they have recovered only to re-aggravate the issue.

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The Bears appear to be taking the proper precautions, so Williams will be in good shape when he makes his return. The team has posted a 2-1 record in games he has played this NFL season, with its lone loss coming last week against the Green Bay Packers. That defeat was especially difficult, which explains why many are eager to see him play this week.

Williams declines to address injury details

Despite reports indicating an improved physical condition, Williams preferred not to get into specifics and avoided answering questions on the matter. It remains a cautious move that keeps fans from setting unrealistic expectations ahead of his return.

“The Bears’ QB was asked about the grade of his hamstring tear. Says that information doesn’t deserve to be put out publicly after all of the false reporting about his injury,” Garafolo wrote on X.

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Reports originally indicated that Williams was dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but based on his comments, there is no telling how severe the injury actually was.

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