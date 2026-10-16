Michael Penix Jr. gets green light to play for Falcons vs Bears in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons will get their top quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., back under center for Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Atlanta Falcons have a good test ahead of them in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season as they play the Chicago Bears. Now, they will thankfully have their best quarterback available in Michael Penix Jr.

According to Tori McElhaney of Fox 5 Sports, “Michael Penix Jr. is officially good to go.” Penix couldn’t finish the Week 5 game against the Ravens as he suffered a huge hit to the ribs.

After that, Tua Tagovailoa came into the game and almost immediately threw a game-ending interception that cost the Falcons a loss. Now, they regain Penix who is unbeaten so far in games he started and ended in the 2026 NFL season.

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The Falcons offense has looked stunning with Penix

The Atlanta Falcons offense has transformed dramatically since Michael Penix Jr. took over as the starting quarterback for the 2026 season, shifting from an early-season offensive struggle into a high-scoring unit.

After managing only 16 combined points in their first two games under Cooper Rush, the Falcons averaged over 34 points per game across Penix’s first three starts, including a 45–24 blowout win against the New Orleans Saints. In three games played, Penix has completed 67.5% of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, earning a 104.8 quarterback rating so far.

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The Bears get Caleb Williams back too

After missing three weeks due to a hamstring injury, it seems like the Caleb Williams hype-train will be back on track. Williams has one full game this season and the Bears scored 59 points.

This has all the signs to become the highest-scoring game of Week 6 in the 2026 NFL season. Both offenses will be looking to be firing at all cylinders. However, both defenses will try to make it easier on their quarterbacks to win the game.

Key takeaways

Michael Penix Jr. is officially good to go for Atlanta against Chicago in Week 6.

for Atlanta against Chicago in Week 6. Penix completed 67.5% of passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

in three games. Caleb Williams returns for Chicago after missing three weeks due to a hamstring injury.