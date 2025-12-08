Andy Reid admits Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes’ key teammate to serious injury after loss against Texans

When it rains, it pours. It’s safe to say that’s what the forecast is now calling for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are now at risk of losing a key teammate as Andy Reid admitted.

After a very discouraging loss to the Texans in Week 14 of the NFL season, Reid only brought more bad news for Mahomes and the Chiefs. Not only did Kansas City take a big blow, falling behind on the AFC standings and playoff picture, but suffered a key injury, too. Offensive lineman Wanya Morris exited the game early, and the head coach didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts on the latest injury update.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid says that he has no new injury updates this morning, but noted that OT Wanya Morris’ injury did not look good,” as reported by A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

According to a report from The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney, Reid has suggested Wanya Morris is likely out for the rest of the season. With four games left in the schedule, the Chiefs must come up with a strong Plan B to protect Mahomes.

Offensive lineman Wanya Morris

Next man up for Chiefs

With Morris leaving the Sunday night showdown early, Reid and the Chiefs called up offensive tackle Esa Pole to take over the vacant spot on the left tackle position. Needless to say, the rookie was up for a big test trying to contain the No. 1 defense in the NFL. However, Reid was seemingly content with what he saw from the kid.

“I thought he did a nice job for what he was asked to do,” Reid stated, per Charles Goldman on X. “He had limited reps, jumps in, I mean, he’s a rookie. He did some nice things against what I think is a very good football players.”

Protecting Mahomes

Despite missing key players on the offensive line, the Chiefs did a good job containing the Texans’ pass rush. Houston entered the game averaging 2.8 sacks per game. Against Kansas City, the visiting team managed to sack Mahomes twice. The Texans did put pressure on the three-time Super Bowl champion, but Mahomes was able to navigate the pocket and make plays.

Credit should also be given to the o-line, as they managed to weather the storm. However, it wasn’t enough for the Chiefs to establish the ground attack and get Mahomes comfortable to exploit through the air. It was an overall rough night for the offense—as expected when taking on the best defense in the nation—but fans at Arrowhead Stadium still couldn’t help but feel disappointed with the on-field product.

