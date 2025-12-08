Patrick Mahomes drops concerning confession on Chiefs’ playoff chances after loss to Texans

As the weeks go by, the chances of securing a ticket to the playoffs are shrinking. Patrick Mahomes is well aware of this, and after the Kansas City Chiefs’ tough home loss to the Houston Texans, it’s now a matter of quickly turning their focus to what’s ahead in order to earn that coveted postseason berth.

“We know the chances are getting lower and lower, but I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have, very opportunity we get,” the quarterback said to the press.

Dwelling on the 20-10 loss to the Texans is something the Chiefs cannot afford. In fact, one of the most important factors in turning the situation around is to quickly move on and reclaim the status of the feared team they once were.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re not winning games, but that mindset the guys have in this locker room, in the games we’re not winning, you can never question the fight of this team,” Mahomes also added.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

“Obviously, we’re not executing at the right moments and we’re not making those plays, but at the end of the day you can never question that, and I think you’ll see that these last four weeks.”

Advertisement

Chiefs eyeing a playoff berth

see also NFL imposes massive fine on Andy Reid’s Chiefs star player

The resounding victory by the Texans over the Chiefs inevitably shook up the AFC standings this past weekend. Week 15 presents an ideal opportunity for Andy Reid to steer his team back on track and revive its chances of making the playoffs.

Advertisement

According to the NFL’s official site, the Chiefs currently have a 15% chance of securing a spot in the Wild Card — something few would have expected at this point in the season.

What’s next for Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a crucial stretch as they look to achieve their spot in the playoffs. Their final four games feature a challenging mix of divisional and conference rivals, starting with home games against the Chargers and the Broncos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will also face tough road tests against the Titans and the Raiders in Las Vegas. Securing victories in these key matchups will be essential for the Chiefs to clinch their postseason ticket.