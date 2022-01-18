The best investment the Chiefs have made was Patrick Mahomes, drafting him was magical for the team as Mahomes in a short period of time gave the team a Super Bowl title. Check here when Mahomes was drafted by Chiefs.

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, he took the job from Alex Smith who was the team's great hope to win a Super Bowl. Mahomes left a big impression in his first practices with the team, winning his first game with the Chiefs on Dec. 31, 2017, against the Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a way out of the drought of 50 years without a Super Bowl, they had several AFC West division titles, but the team had not won a big title since 1969 and the front office saw in Patrick Mahomes the solution for said trouble.

Patrick Mahomes debuted with the Kansas City Chiefs with a 27-24 victory against the Denver Broncos, in that game he threw for 22/35 passes completed, 62.86%, 284 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Mahomes did not play in the playoffs that season.

When was Patrick Mahomes drafted by the Chiefs?

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in the 1st round (10th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft, he signed for a $10,086,026 bonus and $465,000 yearly salary. The second season with the Chiefs was highly productive for Mahomes, he was named MVP and Offensive player of the year.

How many Super Bowl titles has Patrick Mahomes won with the Chiefs?

Mahomes has won just one Super Bowl with the Chiefs, during the 2019 season the Chiefs won in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers 20-31. A season earlier the team had won the AFC West division title but fell short in the conference title against the New England Patriots 37-31.

Who is the backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes?

Mahomes has a backup quarterback in case he suffers an injury, his backup is 36-year-old veteran Chad Henne, this season Henne throw fo 11/16 passes completed, 68.8%, 82 yards.

