Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years after an overtime thriller in Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a very unusual season for head coach Andy Reid as they were often considered underdogs due to their lack of production on offense.

Though the Chiefs were defending champions, they weren’t favorites in three of their four games during the playoffs. However, Mahomes and company went on the road to eliminate the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Then, the final chapter was written facing the 49ers.

Now, as a new dynasty in the NFL, you would expect more respect for the Chiefs looking into next season. Mahomes has proven himself as the heir of Tom Brady, Reid is one of the best coaches ever and they are on the verge of achieving a never seen feat with three consecutive Super Bowl wins.

Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2024 season?

The San Francisco 49ers (+450) are favorites to win the Super Bowl next season. The Kansas City Chiefs (+750) come second and that produced an surprising reaction from Patrick Mahomes when he heard the news.

“Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs. It just gives you a little added motivation going into the offseason (laughs). I’m always motivated. It doesn’t take much to get me motivated. I never feel like we’re underdogs because I believe we can win every game we play in. We have to continue to prove that every single year. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

The rest of the list as Super Bowl favorites for 2024: Baltimore Ravens (+900), Detroit Lions (+1200), Buffalo Bills (+1200), Cincinnati Bengals (+1500) and Dallas Cowboys (+1500).