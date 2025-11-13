Patrick Mahomes fires warning at Broncos, Chargers after Chiefs’ 2025 struggles

The 2025 season hasn’t gone as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes has a clear message for the Broncos and Chargers — don’t count them out yet.

After a 5-4 start, many fans believe the Chiefs may not make the playoffs this season. However, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t think their campaign is over just yet.

“That’s always our first goal,” Patrick Mahomes said of winning the AFC West title. “It’s like the first goal we have that coach Reid puts up, is win the division, and we understand that it’s always a challenge and you have to go up against really good football teams that are scouting you all year long. We’ve been really good at that over these last seven, eight, nine years — whatever it is. We got to continue to get better and better.“

A tough stretch ahead, but history is on the Chiefs’ side

The Chiefs will face the Broncos in Week 11, one of their toughest tests so far. Denver currently sits at 8-2, and another win would make Sean Payton’s squad a true contender this year.

While the Broncos may have better momentum, history tells a different story. Since Mahomes’ arrival, the rivalry has been completely one-sided in Kansas City’s favor.

In 14 games against Denver, Mahomes holds an impressive 13-1 record. The Broncos’ most recent victory over him came back in 2023.

The story is similar against the Chargers. Mahomes is 10-3 versus Los Angeles, though Jim Harbaugh’s team managed to pull off a win in Week 1 this season.

The Chiefs still have two meetings left with Denver and one more with Los Angeles. If Kansas City manages to win all three, it would send a clear message from Mahomes — the Chiefs aren’t done yet.