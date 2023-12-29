Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in five years. However, the 2023 season isn’t going as expected for head coach Andy Reid. Of course, the big reason is the lack of production on offense.

Even with all those problems, including massive dropped passes by wide receivers, the Chiefs have a 9-6 record and control their destiny to win the AFC West. Still, they can lose the division as the Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) are still in the hunt.

This turn of events has shocked the NFL, because Mahomes was supposed to be the heir of Tom Brady as a dominant force. If a dynasty is going to emerge, there’s no more margin of error.

That’s why in recent weeks, especially in the loss against the Raiders at home, Patrick Mahomes is showing outbursts on the sidelines. For example, yelling at his offensive linemen for the poor protection.

Patrick Mahomes explains his frustration with Chiefs

After that episode with the members of his offensive line against the Las Vegas Raiders, Patrick Mahomes got real about what’s the situation inside the Chiefs’ locker room.

“I think people see frustration and they think it causes controversy. I see it as a way of showing people care. They care about their profession. They care about trying to do whatever they can to win games.”

In fact, Mahomes believes this could help the offense in the long run. “So, when I see stuff like that happen, obviously we want to be in a positive light and everything like that, but I see someone that cares about the game and someone that wants to be better. Not better for themselves, but for the team.”

Patrick Mahomes believes the Chiefs can make a Super Bowl run

After that surprising loss at home against the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes was asked by reporters if he knows what’s happening with the Chiefs’ offense and if there’s still time to change things.

“All you can do is just move to the next day and next game. All you can do is learn from your mistakes and get better. I still believe that we can go do what we want to do. It’ just how can we correct it as quickly as possible. We have two games left.”

Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are the clear favorite to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC. However, Patrick Mahomes said it might be too soon to leave the defending champions out of the race.

“If we clean it up, we will be able to score points. We just have to clean it up. There are two games left. You have to do it. If we don’t, we’re going home. So, I think if we clean it up, we can beat anybody. I truly believe that, but we have to prove we can do it.”