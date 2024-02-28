Even with Super Bowl LVIII still fresh in the memory, the Kansas City Chiefs are already thinking about ways to continue helping Patrick Mahomes succeed in the 2024 NFL season.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Wednesday. The move comes as no surprise to the football community, with the team saving $12 million in cap space by doing this.

The 29-year-old was heading into the final year of a three-year deal with Kansas City, where he only showed glimpses of his talent despite celebrating two Super Bowl victories.

Valdes-Scantling wasn’t very productive in 2023, with only 21 receptions for 315 yards and a touchdown, though he did come up with a big moment in the big game, posting the Chiefs’ only touchdown in regular time.

Overall, the former Green Bay Packers wideout racked up 63 receptions, 1,002 yards and three touchdowns in two years with the Chiefs. Now, the team can spend the money on players that could be more helpful for Mahomes.

Chiefs save cap space to keep strong team around Mahomes

The Chiefs’ priorities this offseason are to keep impending free agents Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed. Though we’re talking about different positions, it makes more sense for them to try and save the $12m on Valdes-Scantling to keep these players.

Jones at defensive tackle and Sneed at cornerback have played an instrumental role on a Chiefs’ defense that ranked second in yards and points allowed per game in 2023.

Therefore, even if they’re not in Mahomes’ unit, they’re still more important for the quarterback to succeed than Valdes-Scantling. Last year, Mahomes’ most reliable weapons were Travis Kelce, rookie WR Rashee Rice and running back Isiah Pacheco.

It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can surround him with more weapons this year. But first, Kansas City has to make sure to build on what it already has. Letting Valdes-Scantling go may be the price to pay to keep other stars, and the Chiefs didn’t hesitate to do just that.