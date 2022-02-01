Patrick Mahomes took it on himself for the Kansas City Chiefs' disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. However, head coach Andy Reid made sure of having his back.

The Kansas City Chiefs blew a perfect start to the AFC Championship game and Patrick Mahomes knows it. The superstar quarterback was on his way to lead a commanding victory but instead he saw how the Cincinnati Bengals punched the ticket to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes recorded impressive numbers in the first half, throwing for three touchdowns with a 149.9 rating. But things would take a huge twist in the second half as the Texas Tech product failed to throw for another TD and finished with a 34.0 rating.

The Chiefs' defense has also failed to keep its game up and the Bengals eventually turned things around to claim the win in overtime, where Mahomes threw his second INT of the day. The Chiefs' star blamed no other than himself for the loss, but Andy Reid is fully supporting his quarterback.

Andy Reid backs Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs blew lead over the Bengals

“I think he was one half away from going to his third Super Bowl in a row, and that’s pretty impressive,” Reid said, as quoted by Clutchpoints. “You’ve been around this a long time as a lot of us have, and that’s pretty impressive.

"Most of these teams that are getting this far have good quarterbacks, that’s just how it works. We’re fortunate to have him. There’s nobody looking at Pat Mahomes cross-eyed from our side and I would anticipate our fans feel the same way.”

It was certainly shocking to see how things ended for Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday after such a strong start to the game. He looked clinical at first but seemed lost at the end, and his last turnover led to the Bengals' game-winning field goal.

However, Reid is right in supporting Mahomes at this moment. He may have made his mistakes on Sunday, but the loss can't be all on him. Besides, he has already shown how far he can take the Chiefs and it shouldn't be doubted that he can take them to the promised land again in the future.