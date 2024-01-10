Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in five years. However, the 2023 season has been very complicated for head coach Andy Reid as the offense is just not working as usual with a lot of mistakes by wide receivers.

The Chiefs finished with an 11-6 record and won the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. They couldn’t get the No.1 seed and home field advantage as the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unstoppable.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs were favorites to dominate the NFL. Now, 2023 might be the biggest challenge to preserve what looked like a new born dynasty.

Their first challenge in the playoffs will bring a very familiar face to Arrowhead Stadium. Tyreek Hill will lead the Miami Dolphins looking to derail any championship hope for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes won’t talk to Tyreek Hill before the NFL playoffs

Before the game at home against the Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes sent another big warning to Tyreek Hill. Though the quarterback remembers fondly his years with the wide receiver, this is totally business.

“I’m excited for it. I have not heard from Tyreek this week. I don’t know if we’ll be talking this week, but I’ve talked to him every once in a while. I know he’s excited. He will be excited to come to Arrowhead. But this week, I won’t talk to him as much.“

Patrick Mahomes and his relationship with Tyreek Hill

Despite Mahomes not having much contact with Hill this week, the NFL star admitted that their friendship off the field remains unchanged. Additionally, Patrick believes it will be a tremendous challenge for the Chiefs’ defense.

“You are still friends in the offseason. But when you play on the field, you’re trying to compete to win. That’s just kind of how it is. And I’m excited for the opportunity for our defense. I’m excited for the opportunity for our team to go against a great football team.”