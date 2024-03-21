Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their third consecutive Super Bowl and, so far in free agency, they have been making all the right moves to achieve that. For example, Chris Jones received a massive contract extension and L’Jarius Sneed might stay thanks to non-exclusive franchise tag.

On the other side of the ball, although the offense got on a roll during the playoffs, head coach Andy Reid doesn’t forget that the regular season was full of inconsistency, especially at the wide receiver position.

That’s why, to remain as favorites in the NFL, the Chiefs just signed Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown. He was a first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens and then played for the Arizona Cardinals, but, never fulfilled expectations.

Patrick Mahomes is excited about working with Marquise ‘Hollywood Brown

During an interview with ESPN, Patrick Mahomes talked for the first time about Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown as new wide receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs. It should be an explosive duo with Rashee Rice.

“He just brings a ton of dynamic playmaking ability. I think just being able to add a guy like that who’s ready to come in and work and to be hungry. I’ve already talked to him. There will be a lot of throwing sessions in our future. We’re going to try to keep this thing rolling and we’re going to try to go back to that Super Bowl again.”