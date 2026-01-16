Patrick Mahomes suggests Andy Reid, Chiefs how to handle search for Matt Nagy replacement

Patrick Mahomes went through the short and disappointing 2025 season alongside Andy Reid, but the quarterback has remained vocal about the state of the Kansas City Chiefs. In addressing the search for a potential replacement for Matt Nagy, should he not return, Mahomes suggested the process should not be rushed.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Mahomes was clear about how the Chiefs should approach the situation if they need to find a new offensive coordinator. “Obviously, there’s names out there… With the vacancies at the head-coaching job, you’ve kind of got to wait it out to build a staff,” Mahomes said.

It was essentially a message to Reid to exercise patience if Nagy does not come back, especially given how sensitive the offensive coordinator role is for Kansas City. The Chiefs averaged just 21.3 points per game last season, a relatively low mark by their standards.

Other opportunities for Nagy

The reason Mahomes appears to be urging Reid to slow down before making a final decision is the growing belief that Nagy could land a head-coaching job next season. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the most likely destination is the Tennessee Titans.

“This was the first name that got floated as a possibility when Callahan was fired, likely because of Titans GM Mike Borgonzi’s connections to Nagy from his time in the Kansas City front office,” Graziano wrote earlier this week.

It’s not that Nagy is unhappy in his role as offensive coordinator, but his previous head-coaching experience with the Chicago Bears, combined with the recent success he’s had with the Chiefs, has caught the attention of other NFL teams in need of an offensive-minded leader.