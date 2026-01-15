Trending topics:
Patrick Mahomes has a message for Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator could leave Chiefs in 2026

Patrick Mahomes opened up about the possibility of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy leaving the team for a head coaching opportunity.

By Bruno Milano

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs could potentially lose offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, given the fact that he is scheduled to have plenty of interviews. There is a real possibility that the team needs a new guy and Patrick Mahomes has opened up about it.

According to Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports, Mahomes said, “I love Coach Nagy… He gave me a lot of ideas to be better as a person and as a quarterback… Wishing him the best throughout this head-coaching process…” It’s a very correct and diplomatic answer from a guy who seems to do no wrong in the NFL.

Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL surgery. This year the Chiefs offense wasn’t great but that hasn’t stopped Nagy from getting calls to be a head coach again. This wouldn’t be the first time Nagy is a head coach in the NFL. It would also not be something that takes the team by surprise, as Andy Reid already made a decision on the next step if Nagy leaves the Chiefs.

Nagy’s numbers are not precisely great

The Chiefs offense took a hit during the three years Nagy has been the OC of the team. Prior to Nagy, the Chiefs had five years of being a top six scoring offense. Since Nagy arrived, the best they’ve ranked is 15th.

Matt Nagy gestures during a Chiefs game.

Matt Nagy during a Chiefs game.

As a head coach, Nagy was at the Bears from 2018 to 2021. His record was 34-31 but the numbers are inflated by his first season where he ended 12-4. He then had two 8-8 seasons and and a 6-11 one before getting fired.

The Chiefs should be better off

Without Nagy, the Chiefs could potentially have the best OC opening in the NFL. Anyone would be dying to coach Patrick Mahomes. With names like Mike McDaniel, Kliff Kingsbury and others ready to take great OC jobs, you’d assume the Chiefs would be the most desirable destination.

Kingsbury is a name to monitor, he revalued himself in Washington and he’s previously worked with Mahomes at the collegiate level. Hence, that could be an enticing move for all parties involved.

