Chiefs trade for Justin Fields: Will Patrick Mahomes play in Week 1 of 2026?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ last season ended in the worst possible way. Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious injury that still casts doubt over his availability for Week 1 of the upcoming season, making the addition of Justin Fields a potential key as his first replacement.

According to journalist Adam Schefter, via his X account, the franchise’s plan is to give Fields ample reps during the offseason and training camp, so he could potentially start if Mahomes isn’t 100%.

The former New York Jets quarterback had several offers to leave the Big Apple, but ultimately chose to join Chiefs Kingdom, with his physical still pending. Major acquisition for Andy Reid ahead of what’s coming.

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What injury did Mahomes suffer?

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during the Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter while he was scrambling, ultimately ending his season and requiring surgery the following day.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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At that time, Gardner Minshew stepped in as his replacement, becoming part of the Chiefs’ QB depth chart. As of 2026, the chart now includes not only Mahomes and Fields, but also Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener.

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see also Mike Caliendo turns down offers to continue protecting Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs

Fields’ 2025 performance

During the 2025 season with the Jets, Justin Fields appeared in 9 games, completing 128 of 204 passes for 1,259 yards, 7 touchdowns, and just 1 interception, finishing with an 89.5 passer rating.

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On the ground, he added 383 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 71 carries. Despite his efficiency in limiting turnovers, the team struggled with a 2-7 record in his starts before he was sidelined by a knee injury in late December.

Justin Fields #7

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