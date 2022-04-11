Bill Belichick turns 70 this weekend as he continues to extend his legacy at the helm of the New England Patrtiots. But Josh McDaniels warns that his retirement may not come anytime soon, as he sees his former mentor working for many more years.

Bill Belichick may have taken the New England Patriots to completely new heights by leading one of the greatest dynasties in sports and NFL history. But somehow, it looks like he still has unfinished business.

Whether it’s his desire to win without Tom Brady or simply the motivation to keep on winning accolades before he feels satisfied enough to call it a career, the truth is that Belichick is not ready to step away from football yet. And he may not be ready anytime soon either.

Belichick, who holds the NFL record for the most postseason games and Super Bowls won, turns 70 on Saturday but, according to Josh McDaniels, he can continue to coach for at least another decade.

Josh McDaniels sees Bill Belichick coaching for another decade

"If he's there 10 years from now, it wouldn't surprise me to see that," McDaniels told Peter King of NBC Sports. "He still attacks the job the same now that I saw him attack it when I first started in 2001. Doesn't matter what part of the year it is.

“The big thing that Bill has going for him and has always done is he loves all the facets of the football season, whether it's scouting, preparation for a game, roster evaluation, team-building, developmental parts of the year for the young players. All of those things get weighted the same for him."

McDaniels worked under Belichick’s wing for 18 years, so he knows a thing or two about the Patriots head coach. This year McDaniels decided to leave to take the head coaching position at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Belichick may have accomplished a lot of things in his career but he can still set new milestones. He could join George Halas as the only coaches among the 15 winningest in NFL history to coach after turning 70, while he’s four wins away from surpassing Halas in second place of the all-time list (including playoffs) and 26 from the record of 347 wins set by Don Shula.