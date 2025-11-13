Patriots icon makes case for Bill Belichick as Giants’ new HC

The New York Giants’ head-coaching job is an intriguing opportunity for many around and outside the league. After Brian Daboll’s firing on Monday, many names have been mentioned as potential candidates to take over the “Big Blue.”

Bill Belichick, who has a successful story with the franchise, could be one of those getting attention for the job. He has been out of the league for nearly two years now, but his experience and knowledge would be attractive to the NFC East squad.

Other current and former coaches, such as Jon Gruden and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, have been mentioned as potential candidates, too. Still, Belichick has found support in one of his former players.

Julian Edelman endorses Bill Belichick for Giants’ head-coaching job

On Monday, the three-time Super Bowl champion made the case for his former coach, who is currently coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football.

Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“There’s a team down in Chapel Hill that is playing a little better,” Edelman said on his “Games With Names” podcast on Monday. “What if the Giants brought in Bill Belichick? He f**king loves them. We all know that. Guy shed a single tear every time we played there. The only time I saw him get happy. We talked about LT (Lawrence Taylor). I don’t know, the Giants really don’t make, like, crazy hires like that. Maybe because they did an in-season change, they’re changing their way a little.”

Belichick won two Super Bowls with the Giants, and he reportedly loves the franchise. Perhaps a reunion would be in the cards for the front office, but he’s not the only one drawing attention for the job.