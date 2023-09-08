Three years later, the New England Patriots will properly bid farewell to Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner left Foxborough in 2020, but now fans will finally get to honor the most important quarterback in franchise history in the way he deserves.

When Brady left New England, there wasn’t much time to say goodbye. The veteran quarterback immediately joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and set his sights on the following season, in which he ended up leading his new team to the promised land.

Now that he’s retiring for good, the Patriots won’t waste any second to recognize his contribution to the organization. Brady will be honored at Gillette Stadium in the Patriots’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and Robert Kraft promises it will be special.

Robert Kraft promises special, unique farewell to Tom Brady

“He’s really excited and I’m excited, because our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way. And we’re going to do something special and unique with him,” Kraft said, via ESPN.

“He has 20 members of his family coming — all his nephews, nieces, his sisters, his parents. So we’re honored to be hosting all of them. He made such amazing contributions. When you think about it, the NFL is 103 years old and we were privileged to have the greatest player in the history of the game for 20 percent of those years right here. I think it’s kind of cool we can say ‘thank you’ to him.”

How many seasons has Tom Brady spent in New England?

Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

When did Tom Brady win the Super Bowl with the Patriots?

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019.