Patriots reportedly interested in adding key teammate of Tua Tagovailoa from the Dolphins to help Drake Maye

The NFL is just days away from the trade deadline, and teams are rushing to strengthen their rosters. One of them is Drake Maye’s New England Patriots, who have reportedly shown interest in one of the key players from the Miami Dolphins, who stands out as a cornerstone of Tua Tagovailoa’s defense.

According to NFL reporter Diana Russini, Mike Vrabel’s team is seriously looking to bolster its defense, and one of the names on their radar is Jaelan Phillips, who is also being pursued by other teams.

“Miami has received interest from the Eagles, 49ers, Patriots and others on OLB Jaelan Phillips (The Dolphins are looking for at least a third-rounder in return),” Russini wrote. “They’re also getting calls on DE Bradley Chubb and OLB Matthew Judon.”

“The Patriots are searching for a pass rusher but feel good about their offensive weapons,” the insider also added. “Running back could be a possibility because of recent injuries.”

Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins.

In search of a top-tier pass rusher

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching on Tuesday, November 4th, the New England Patriots are reportedly focused on acquiring a game-changing edge rusher. Insider sources suggest the team views an elite pass-rusher as the crucial missing piece for their stout defense to make a true Super Bowl push.

After making smaller moves to clear cap space and gather draft capital, the Patriots are now expected to be aggressive buyers, potentially targeting a star like Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson or Miami’s Jaelan Phillips to bring a devastating presence to their defensive front.

Phillips’ numbers in Miami

Since his arrival in Miami as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jaelan Phillips has cemented his status as a foundational piece of the Dolphins‘ defense. Over his career, the edge rusher has been a consistent disruptor, accumulating a notable total of 26 sacks and 177 combined tackles across 55 games played through the 2025 season.

Phillips has also shown a knack for generating turnovers, recording 7 passes defended, 1 interception, and forcing 1 fumble while adding 3 fumble recoveries for the franchise. His impressive production solidifies him as one of the league’s most promising young defensive talents.

