Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if NY Jets lose today to Dolphins in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

The New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins today in a game that could put a definitive sentence on their 2025 NFL season.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Jets
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesTyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Jets

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season presents the New York Jets a divisional rivalry game against the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are at the bottom of the AFC East, but what happens if the home side loses today?

At 3-9, the question is not if the Jets will miss the playoffs, but when will it be mathematically confirmed. If the Jets lose to the Dolphins, the team is officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami has actually dominated the Jets in the last decade. Since November of 2016, the Dolphins have won 15 of 19 matchups. It’s just a one-sided affair at this point. That’s something the Jets might want to change.

Advertisement

Aaron Glenn has turned things around lately

After a disastrous start to the season, the fact of the matter is that the Jets have been a more polished team lately, winning three out of the last five games. That definitely gives a grasp of fresh air to head coach Aaron Glenn and the direction the team is going.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

Advertisement

The Jets have beaten the Bengals, Browns, and Falcons. Those are not great teams, but the Dolphins are 5-7, so it’s not like they are some juggernauts. Also, two of the three wins have been at home, so that gives some positivism towards the Jets.

What happens if the Miami Dolphins lose or win today against the NY Jets in 2025 NFL Week 14?

see also

What happens if the Miami Dolphins lose or win today against the NY Jets in 2025 NFL Week 14?

What happens if the Jets beat the Dolphins?

To be honest, not much. Yes, it would confirm some good momentum for the team, but even with a win, the Jets would have less than 1% chances of going to the playoffs, according to NFL.com.

Advertisement

Right now, the Jets just need to gain confidence for next season and a divisional win would definitely help the case. A loss would also practically eliminate the Dolphins, so that’s an added bonus.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
What happens if the Dolphins lose or win against the Jets today?
NFL

What happens if the Dolphins lose or win against the Jets today?

Tua Tagovailoa vows to silence bad narrative ahead of Week 14 Dolphins vs Jets game
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa vows to silence bad narrative ahead of Week 14 Dolphins vs Jets game

John Harbaugh provides update on key Lamar Jackson teammate after injury scare in Ravens’ win vs Jets
NFL

John Harbaugh provides update on key Lamar Jackson teammate after injury scare in Ravens’ win vs Jets

What happened to Daniel Jones and who is the Colts backup QB on the depth chart?
NFL

What happened to Daniel Jones and who is the Colts backup QB on the depth chart?

Better Collective Logo