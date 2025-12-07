What happens if NY Jets lose today to Dolphins in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season presents the New York Jets a divisional rivalry game against the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are at the bottom of the AFC East, but what happens if the home side loses today?

At 3-9, the question is not if the Jets will miss the playoffs, but when will it be mathematically confirmed. If the Jets lose to the Dolphins, the team is officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami has actually dominated the Jets in the last decade. Since November of 2016, the Dolphins have won 15 of 19 matchups. It’s just a one-sided affair at this point. That’s something the Jets might want to change.

Aaron Glenn has turned things around lately

After a disastrous start to the season, the fact of the matter is that the Jets have been a more polished team lately, winning three out of the last five games. That definitely gives a grasp of fresh air to head coach Aaron Glenn and the direction the team is going.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

The Jets have beaten the Bengals, Browns, and Falcons. Those are not great teams, but the Dolphins are 5-7, so it’s not like they are some juggernauts. Also, two of the three wins have been at home, so that gives some positivism towards the Jets.

What happens if the Jets beat the Dolphins?

To be honest, not much. Yes, it would confirm some good momentum for the team, but even with a win, the Jets would have less than 1% chances of going to the playoffs, according to NFL.com.

Right now, the Jets just need to gain confidence for next season and a divisional win would definitely help the case. A loss would also practically eliminate the Dolphins, so that’s an added bonus.