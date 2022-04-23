The Eagles have a couple of interesting names for next season, they have time to fix everything on the roster and even look for a new talent in the upcoming draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a relatively good last season experiencing a few good things here and there with the roster. The good news is that the team has at least one quarterback, Jalen Hurts, for a long time. But the problem of the Eagles is to find the definitive solution to their running back lineup.

Despite the poor start to the 2021 NFL season the Eagles made it to the playoffs, they didn't have their best playoff performance but at least the team played in the postseason and lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Fifteen touchdowns were scored by Philadelphia Eagles running backs during the 2021 NFL season, it was low production but the team won more yards than touchdowns. That low production of touchdowns is one of the main problems of the team's running backs.

Who are the Philadelphia Eagles running backs for 2022?

Miles Sanders: There are still doubts whether or not Sanders is going to stay with the Eagles for next season since there is no agreement with the player and his extension. Miles did not score touchdowns in the 2021 season but he rushed for 754 yards.

Boston Scott: He was the team's most productive running back last season with a total of 7 touchdowns but only 373 rushing yards. Scott started only 4 games but played in 16 games during the season.

Kenneth Gainwell: Along with Scott Gainwell are two players who must remain on the roster for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Gainwell scored 5 touchdowns in the 16 games he played during the season, only one game as a starter.

Jordan Howard: Only seven games last season, he is in his second year with the Eagles, most of his career was with the Bears but now with more experience he has shown he is ready to earn a spot with the Eagles. Last season Howard scored 3 touchdowns.

Jason Huntley: This young running back is developing with the Eagles, this will be his third season with the Eagles in 2022, so far he has not scored touchdowns for the franchise but he has played in 6 games since 2020 for a total of 70 yards and 18 attempts as a RB.

