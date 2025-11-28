Trending topics:
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Black Friday in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles face the Chicago Bears on Black Friday in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates throughout one of the marquee matchups of the holiday weekend. Want to know how to watch and when kickoff is scheduled? Stay with us for full broadcast details.

By Emilio Abad

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.
© Emilee Chinn / Wesley Hitt / Getty ImagesJalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a marquee Black Friday matchup between two first-place teams in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. Chicago arrive on a four-game winning streak after edging the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28, while Philadelphia look to rebound from a 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams sit at 8-3 and control their divisions heading into a pivotal NFC showdown.

The Eagles are powered by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who continues to deliver one of the league’s most efficient seasons. He has completed more than 67% of his passes for 2,284 yards and 17 touchdowns against just one interception, while adding eight scores on the ground. Saquon Barkley leads the rushing attack with 684 yards and remains a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

Chicago counter with Caleb Williams, who has thrown for 2,568 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding production as a runner. He starred in last week’s win over the Steelers with three touchdown passes, showcasing his poise in critical moments. D’Andre Swift anchors the Bears’ ground game with 649 rushing yards as Chicago aim to extend their division lead in a tough road environment.

Start time and how to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears will get underway at 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT).

Watch this match of Black Friday in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season between Eagles and Bears live in the USA on Prime Video.

Bears and Eagles clash in the 2025 NFL Black Friday Game

Welcome to our live blog of this Black Friday showdown in Week 13 of the NFL season!

The Bears and the Eagles face off in a battle of division leaders at Lincoln Financial Field, and you'll find everything you need to know here on Bolavip.

Stay with us for key information, matchup notes, and fun facts in the preview before we bring you minute-by-minute updates throughout the game!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
