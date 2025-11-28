Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Black Friday in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season

The Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a marquee Black Friday matchup between two first-place teams in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. Chicago arrive on a four-game winning streak after edging the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28, while Philadelphia look to rebound from a 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams sit at 8-3 and control their divisions heading into a pivotal NFC showdown.

The Eagles are powered by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who continues to deliver one of the league’s most efficient seasons. He has completed more than 67% of his passes for 2,284 yards and 17 touchdowns against just one interception, while adding eight scores on the ground. Saquon Barkley leads the rushing attack with 684 yards and remains a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

Chicago counter with Caleb Williams, who has thrown for 2,568 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding production as a runner. He starred in last week’s win over the Steelers with three touchdown passes, showcasing his poise in critical moments. D’Andre Swift anchors the Bears’ ground game with 649 rushing yards as Chicago aim to extend their division lead in a tough road environment.