Jalen Hurts makes major admission after Eagles tough loss vs Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered another setback on their path to defending their title, this time at the hands of the Chicago Bears—and on their home turf, no less. Jalen Hurts’ team thereby allowed their biggest pursuer, the Dallas Cowboys, to close the gap in the NFC East.

Where does the drop in performance of the reigning Super Bowl champion come from these days? Or perhaps many teams, including the Bears, have figured out how to counter the Eagles’ main trademark—the highly debated “Tush Push”.

“I was hoping that [forward progress] was stopped, but it wasn’t,” quarterback Jalen Hurts told reporters after the game on a fumble that the Bears recovered. “It was kind of similar to the New York game except that they just didn’t blow the whistle as soon.

“That’s not to point the finger at anyone else. I mean, I have to hold onto the ball. It definitely presents itself as an issue and it always has. It’s just never gotten us and so today it got us and it’s something that we and I need to tighten up.”

Hurts knows teams have figured them out, but he’s taking responsibility for the situation: “It’s becoming tougher and tougher. But ultimately, me holding onto the ball, that’s something I can control.”

Eagles’ division lead against the wall

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ recent disappointing defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears has critically jeopardized their hold on the NFC East division. Following the Dallas Cowboys’ impressive victory on Thanksgiving Day, which saw them improve their record, the division race has tightened dramatically.

The Eagles, once comfortably atop the standings, now face intense pressure as their lead has been reduced to the slimmest of margins, setting the stage for a high-stakes finish to the regular season where a single loss could cost them the division crown.

What’s next for the Eagles?

The Eagles must quickly rebound from their recent stumble as they embark on a pivotal three-game stretch that will define their push for the NFC East crown. Their immediate challenge is a tough road trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, followed by a crucial Week 15 home matchup against the Raiders.

The gauntlet concludes with a divisional road game against the Commanders, who are eager to play spoiler. With the Cowboys breathing down their necks, the Eagles must navigate these three diverse opponents—two on the road—with consistency and discipline to maintain their diminishing lead.