Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet in the Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Two teams with ensure playoff spots but they are ready for an offensive test. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Eagles will play in the postseason thanks to a 9-7-0 record in the NFC East Division, the team did a good job during the second half of the regular season as the Eagles lost five of the first eight weeks, but after From Week 8, the team won six of seven games between Week 9 and Week 17.

Dallas Cowboys are big favorites this season to play in the postseason, but in Week 17 the team was mediocre with a 22-25 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home. That loss ended the Cowboys' last winning streak of the season of four straight wins.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Date

Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys play for the Week 18 in the 2021-22 NFL regular season on Saturday, January 8 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The home team needs to fix the defensive holes before playing in the postseason and this game could be the perfect opportunity to find their offense weak points.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys at the 2021-22 NFL regular season

This game for the Week 18 in the 2021-22 NFL regular season, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 8, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass

