Pittsburgh Steelers play against Chicago Bears for a Monday Night Football game in the Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears meet in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Heinz Field on November 8, 2021 at 9:15 PM (ET). Easy game at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The last three weeks the Steelers won against the Broncos 27-19, Seattle Seahawks 23-20 and Cleveland Browns 15-10. The first two games were home wins, and the most recent was on the road after Bye Week 7.

Chicago Bears have a negative record at 3-5-0, three weeks without a win, last week they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 22-33 at home. Before that loss, the Bears lost to Buccaneers 3-38 and Green Bay Packers 14-24.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Chicago Bears: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021.

Time: 9:15 PM (ET)

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Chicago Bears: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Chicago Bears: Storylines

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in good shape with four wins and three losses overall, the most recent win against the Cleveland Browns was an important one after Bye Week. Pittsburgh have two home wins with two losses, they lost at home to the Raiders and Bengals between Week 2 and 3. The Steelers offensive line is scoring an average of 18.9 points per game as the seventh worst of the 2021 NFL season, but the defense is strong allowing only 20.3 points per game.

Chicago Bears must win this game before resting in Bye Week 10, a victory against the Steelers would be perfect to cut the losing streak of three weeks. After the break, the Bears play the Ravens at home in Week 11. The Bears offense is scoring an average of 15.4 points per game as the second worst of the season, the defense allowing 24.4 points per game.

Ben Roethlisberger is the starter with the Steelers, a veteran of a thousand battles with another season with good numbers, he has thrown for 175/269 passes, 65.1%, 1781 yards, 8 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. On the other hand there are the Bears with rookie Justin Fields who showed a higher level in the game against the 49ers, in the 2021 NFL season Fields is throwing for 94/158 passes, 59.5%, 991 yards, 3 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, 6.3 yards per attempt.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pittsburgh Steelers vs Chicago Bears in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN, ESPN.COM, ESPN APP, NFL GAME PASS.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Chicago Bears: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites at home with -6.5 points to cover and -280 moneyline at FanDuel, they are in good shape and the visitors have a negative record on the road. Chicago Bears are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and +255 moneyline. The total is fixed at 39 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5.



FanDuel Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 / -280 Totals 39 Chicago Bears +6.5 / +255

* Odds via FanDuel