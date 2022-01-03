Pittsburgh Steelers play against Cleveland Browns for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Heinz Field on January 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). Two teams with little or no chance to play in the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Steelers lost a recent game to the Kansas City Chiefs 10-36 on the road and that was the second loss of the final month of 2021 for the team. The Steelers have no way of playing in the playoffs, only a miracle would lead the team to the postseason.

Cleveland Browns lost the last two weeks against the Raiders and Packers in what were two crucial weeks for the team, had they won those games and the Browns would be in the Playoff Standings, but now the Browns are far from the top 7 spots.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Storylines

Pittsburgh Steelers have seven wins and seven losses with a draw in the 2021-22 NFL regular season, that record is not enough for the team to play in the playoffs. In the last six games the Steelers have won just two, one against the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 and one against the Tennessee Titans 19-13. Those wins were good at home, but the other four losses were all on the road. The Steelers offensive line is scoring an average of 20.1 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 24.7 points per game.

Cleveland Browns haven't won since Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens, that win was right after bye week. The instability of the Browns offense appeared after the team's only winning streak in Week 5, that week the team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 42-47 on the road. It's been 11 weeks for the Browns since then, the team winning just four games in two and a half months. The last game of 2021 was a loss for them against the Packers on the road 22-24. The Browns' offense is 19th-ranked of the season with an average of 20.9 points per game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs at home with +1 ATS and +103 moneyline, they have a good home record and the offense works better playing at home field. Cleveland Browns are slightly favorites at -1 to cover and -113 moneyline. The totals is offered at 42 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Pittsburgh Steelers +1.



