The offseason was rough for running backs wanting to get paid. Not just productive players demanding a better contract, but the actual stars of their respective offense couldn’t get multi-year extensions as they were expecting.

Saquon Barkley was the center of the Giants’ offense in a bounce back season. However, he was franchise tagged by the team because they couldn’t reach an agreement. In the end, he stayed with a one-season deal.

Josh Jacobs was in the same situation with the Raiders, before agreeing to an improved salary for next season. Other accomplished players like Ezekiel Elliott didn’t have it easy to find a new team, as he signed with the Patriots.

The Ravens Release Melvin Gordon

There were some surprising moves on roster-cut day, with good players becoming available because teams have to reduce their depth charts to 53. One of those players that hit the open market was Melvin Gordon.

The Ravens are a running team that have had problems with health at the position in the past, but Gordon’s performance in the preseason was not impactful enough for them to keep the veteran back with them.

Gordon being released was a bit unexpected mostly because he was signed not too long ago. Despite he was a two-time Pro Bowl player when he was at the Chargers, his current performance didn’t give him a roster spot this time.

How Old Is Melvin Gordon?

Melvin Gordon is 30 years old.