Isiah Pacheco has only been in the NFL for one season, but he’s already forseeing a bright future for him. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs player has named himself among the all-time top 5 running backs.

The Chiefs are definitely the best team in the NFL nowadays. Not only have they secured two Super Bowls in the last four years, but they have also built a very competitive roster to think that they could lift the Vince Lombardi trophy again soon.

Last year, Kansas City found a hidden gem at the end of the NFL Draft. In the 7th round, with the 251st overall pick, the Chiefs selected Isiah Pacheco, who exceeded everybody’s expectations with a remarkable rookie season.

Isiah Pacheco includes his name in his list of top 5 all-time running backs

The Chiefs have had severalgood players in their history. Last year, they included Isiah Pacheco in their roster, and the former 7th-round pick definitely shocked everybody with his excellent performances.

In his first season, Pacheco had 170 carries for 830 yards and five touchdowns. He’s poised to become a great running back, but he’s already thinking that he belongs to the all-time top 5 players of his position.

In an appearance on the ‘All Things Covered’ podcast with Bryant McFadden, Pacheco was asked about his list of the best running backs of all time. Isiah named Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson, Ladainian Tomlinson, Saquon Barkley, and himself.

“I’m gonna put myself in that category,” Pacheco said. “I’ve been looking forward to those guys and watching their play. So just learning from the best and just allow myself to be put in the position to be the best.”