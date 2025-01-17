Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed shares candid thoughts on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are edging closer to the Super Bowl as they gear up for their divisional-round clash with the Buffalo Bills. Lamar Jackson‘s transformative 2025 NFL season has solidified his status as a cornerstone of the Ravens’ playoff run. Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed recently offered his take on Jackson’s remarkable growth this year, highlighting the quarterback’s evolution into a more complete player.

Hall of Famer Ed Reed recently discussed Jackson’s growth on Golic and Gojo, emphasizing how his pocket passer presence has reached a new level. “His patience. His pocket presence went up tremendously,” Reed said, drawing parallels to legends like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. “He’s not just escaping the pocket and running all the time. He’s extending the pocket more, and that’s difficult to deal with.”

According to Reed, Lamar Jackson’s ability to manipulate the pocket has forced defenses into uncomfortable situations, creating opportunities for his receivers to thrive. Reed also went on to explain the mental strain Jackson’s style puts on defenders. “Extending that pocket is something that defenses don’t always practice for—that’s something you have to have in your head, ingrained in you,” he noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reed described how defenders often lose focus during extended plays, which Jackson turns into game-changing moments. “You’re gonna see that this weekend on both sides like, ‘How did that guy get open?’ Right? The guys (on defense) fell asleep during a scramble.”

Former NLF player Ed Reed attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Heading into the critical stages of the 2025 season, Jackson’s continued evolution has cemented him as one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. With his ability to blend patience, mobility, and playmaking, he has become the ultimate challenge for defenses. As Reed pointed out, Jackson’s ability to keep plays alive and punish mistakes will remain a game-changing weapon for the Ravens as they chase postseason glory.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson reveals eye-opening problem ahead of playoff game vs Bills

Baltimore Ravens ready for playoff push with key improvements

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a deep playoff run, fueled by notable improvements across their roster. Key contributors have stepped up this season, but Lamar Jackson’s development as a pocket passer has been the cornerstone of the team’s success in 2025. His ability to extend plays with both his arm and legs has added a new dimension to Baltimore’s offense, making it more unpredictable and dangerous as they enter the postseason.

Advertisement

On the defensive side, the Ravens are excelling at pressuring opposing quarterbacks and disrupting offensive schemes. This well-rounded squad is hitting its stride at the perfect time, positioning Baltimore as a formidable Super Bowl contender. With Jackson’s evolution and a defense operating at peak performance, the Ravens present a daunting challenge for any playoff opponent as they pursue their championship ambitions.