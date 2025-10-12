Puka Nacua injured: What’s the Rams’ WR depth chart?

Puka Nacua injured his ankle during a redzone play in the Los Angeles Rams game vs. Baltimore Ravens. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported he is questionable to return. He is undoubtedly the best receiver on the roster, but if he isn’t available, who is Matthew Stafford going to throw to?

The immediate second-best option is Davante Adams, followed by Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield. Tutu Atwell is also injured so he isn’t playing.

While Adams is an incredible player, Nacua is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. However, Adams has been a wide receiver one for 90% of his career so he will easily take the workload. Having said that, much of the Rams’ playbook revolves around Nacua.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How has Adams played with the Rams so far?

In five games so far, Adams has been a weapon, especially used in the red zone. He has three touchdowns already, catching 22 passes for 357 yards. Now, his catching percentage is one of the lowest in his career, so it’s clear he still has some work to do with Matthew Stafford to be and stay on the same page.

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams

Advertisement

Adams has similarities to Nacua. He is also a very good route runner, and has a great release. He is 33 years old so he isn’t as speedy as he once was, but he is still good enough to produce.

Advertisement

see also The greatest Rams: 25 legends who define Los Angeles’ football legacy

The Rams are having troubles

The Ravens are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, yet the Rams, who had a long week to prepare, have been defficient on offense. Nacua’s injury just makes it worse, but there is no justification for not being able to move the chains against one of the absolute worst units in football.

Advertisement

Stafford and McVay should be talented enough to solve any roadblocks. However, it would expose the Rams as hugely Puka Nacua-dependents if they aren’t able to overcome the wideout’s injury against the Ravens.