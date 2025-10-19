Is Puka Nacua playing today for Rams vs Jaguars Week 7 game in London?

The NFC West is currently one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, with three teams sitting at 4-2. Among them are Puka Nacua’s Los Angeles Rams, who will look to claim sole possession of first place in the division with a crucial matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

During his team’s most recent outing — a win at M&T Bank Stadium over the Ravens — Nacua was unable to finish the game due to an ankle injury, casting doubt over the wide receiver’s immediate future.

Unfortunately for Sean McVay, and according to a report from Adam Schefter on his official X account, Puka Nacua has been officially ruled out for the matchup against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium — a significant blow to the Rams’ offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Rams ruled out WR Puka Nacua, who has an ankle injury, for Sunday’s game in London versus the Jaguars,” the insider reported via @AdamSchefter. It’s undoubtedly a tough blow for a team that simply can’t afford to miss the opportunity to climb to the top of their division this weekend.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay’s optimism

There’s no question that Nacua’s absence is a major setback for a Rams offense with, at the very least, serious playoff aspirations. Yet, rather than express concern, head coach Sean McVay shared a sense of optimism regarding the possibility of having his top wide receiver back in the near future.

“He’s making good progress. I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it’ll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up,” the HC said via @AdamSchefter.

It’s also worth noting that after their game against the Jaguars, the Rams will get a much-needed break with a Week 8 bye — a timely pause at a critical point in the season. They’ll return to action in Week 9, hosting the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on November 2.

A crucial clash in London

The Los Angeles Rams’ clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this Sunday is a pivotal mid-season test for a team aiming for a fast start. Both teams enter the international matchup with identical 4-2 records, making this more than just a novelty game—it’s a critical contest for NFC momentum.

A win secures a fifth victory before their upcoming bye week, offering the Rams a massive boost and crucial breathing room in the NFC playoff picture. However, they must contend with the absence of injured star wide receiver Puka Nacua against a tough Jaguars squad.