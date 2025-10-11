Ravens putting high hopes on new player for Week 6 game vs Rams as Lamar Jackson is still sidelined

It’s a tough time for the Baltimore Ravens. Not counting with Lamar Jackson and with a 1-4 record, they’re desperate to find new solutions as they face the Los Angeles Rams. After an early-week trade, the team is putting all its chips on the new face on the roster.

Ravens’ defensive coordinator, Zach Orr, is impressed with new safety Alohi Gillman. “Hats off to him. He got on a redeye, flew in, [came right into] practice and made plays,” Orr said, via the team’s website. “He’s communicating like he was here throughout the whole training camp.”

The Ravens’ secondary is 32st in the NFL and allow the fourth-highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. Every signal-caller cooks them. When facing the Rams, who have non other than Matthew Stafford throwing, it’s clear why they are hoping Gillman can make an instant impact. Especially when Lamar Jackson won’t be there to guide the offense.

Gillman is facing high pressure but he embraces it

Gillman spoke to the media and said, “I would say it’s a strength of mine, being in multiple systems throughout my career. It hasn’t been a crazy hard transition for me, just having that football knowledge and being around the game. There’s obviously some crossover with systems with the Chargers and Ravens [being] similar.” He is adapting well.

Alohi Gilman #32 of the Los Angeles Chargers

As for the Rams‘ challenge, Gillman said, “In terms of playing ball and getting out there and doing my job at a high level, that’s what I do. I’m not worried about that,” Gilman said. “We’re going to do it on Sunday and have a good time doing it.”

While the Ravens won a safety, they lost in the trenches

By acquiring Gillman, they had to send Odafe Oweh to the Chargers. The outside linebacker had a double-digit sacks number last season. With the Ravens also having issues reaching opposite quarterbacks, it’s tough to see how giving away Oweh won’t harm the team.

The Ravens only have six sacks, third-worst in the NFL. Basically, they are trying to solve one problem by making another problem even bigger. The fact of the matter is Baltimore’s defense is a whole mess and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future.