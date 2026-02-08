Puppy Bowl XXII: Schedule, air time, what to expect and how to watch the 2026 edition

The 22nd edition of Puppy Bowl returns to screens, bringing its unique blend of playful antics and adoption messaging to afternoon television. What began as a lighthearted counterpoint has become a fixture in early February broadcasting.

The Puppy Bowl XXII will once again showcase an array of rescue puppies “competing” on a miniature field, with familiar features like Team Ruff, Team Fluff and heartwarming adoptables segments woven into three hours of canine charm.

Beyond tail wags and playful tumbles, the event continues its mission of shining a spotlight on shelter dogs in need of homes, pairing fun with purpose as it spans multiple networks and streaming platforms ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

What is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is an annual television event produced by Animal Planet that playfully mimics the format of a football game using rescue puppies at play in a miniature stadium.

Attendees cuddle with puppies from a local rescue during the Puppy Bowl XII in 2016 (Source: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications)

The original idea, first aired in 2005, began as counter‑programming to the Super Bowl and quickly became a beloved tradition, combining lighthearted canine antics with a serious message about animal welfare and adoption.

Each year, dozens of puppies are selected from shelters and featured on two teams as they “compete” for points by chasing toys, encountering instant‑replay‑worthy tumbles and occasionally taking strategic naps.

Most importantly, every puppy featured in the Puppy Bowl is adoptable, and the broadcast includes segments aimed at highlighting their personalities and shelter backgrounds — a core part of the event’s mission to promote adoption and responsible pet ownership.

What is the schedule for Puppy Bowl XXII?

Puppy Bowl XXII is officially scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, continuing its tradition as a Sunday afternoon event just hours before one of the biggest days in American sports broadcasting. The main broadcast is expected to run for three hours of heart‑melting action, as rescue puppies tumble, nap and try to score with squeaky toys.

Puppy Bowl 2026 (Source: Animal Planet)

In addition to the main game, many outlets report that a pre‑game segment starts at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT), giving audiences a chance to meet the furry competitors, hear their backstories and catch the Puppy Combine draft as trainers and referees prepare for the kickoff.

What time does the Puppy Bowl 2026 air?

For viewers in the United States and similar time zones, 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT is the official kick‑off time for Puppy Bowl XXII. This places the event comfortably ahead of the NFL’s Super Bowl later that evening, making it easy for families and puppy fans to enjoy both.

The three‑hour window means the broadcast will likely wrap up by 5:00 p.m. ET, leaving plenty of time for viewers to transition to other game‑day festivities. In past years, the Puppy Bowl has delivered a relaxed, feel‑good atmosphere that complements the more traditional sports excitement later in the day.

What should viewers expect from the 2026 edition

Puppy Bowl XXII continues to blend competition with a powerful message about animal adoption and welfare. This year’s edition boasts a record‑breaking roster of approximately 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands, making it one of the event’s most diverse lineups yet.

Atmosphere during the Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Cafe in 2015 (Source: John Parra/Getty Images for Discovery.com)

These pups are split into classic teams, Team Fluff and Team Ruff, and entertain fans with playful antics more than traditional scoring. Beyond the core matchup, viewers can look forward to:

The quest for the Walmart “Lombarky” Trophy, awarded to the team that captures the day’s spirit.

Special honors like the BISSELL Most Valuable Puppy (MVP) and Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Awards, celebrating standout personalities on the field.

Human interest segments that highlight adoptable dogs’ backgrounds and personalities, encouraging real‑world pet adoption long after the broadcast ends.

Referee Dan Schachner, a familiar face to Puppy Bowl fans, returns for his 15th year on the “field” to officiate the fun and ensure fair play throughout the game.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl XXII in 2026

The 2026 Puppy Bowl will be widely accessible across both traditional broadcast — Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS and truTV — and streaming platforms like HBO Max and discovery+.

This multi‑platform approach makes Puppy Bowl XXII easy to watch whether viewers prefer cable, live TV or online streaming. Many services that include these channels allow live streaming with a subscription or trial period, so fans can pick the method that works best for them.

Some local watch parties and adoption events, like “Pup Rally” gatherings and other community meetups, also offer public viewing experiences alongside opportunities to meet adoptable pups in person. These often run in sync with the broadcast and aim to bring communities together around the event’s heartwarming mission.