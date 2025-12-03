Trending topics:
NFL

Raheem Morris doesn’t hold back when talking about the Falcons’ struggles

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris still has his players' backs.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Raheem Morris of the Falcons
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesHead coach Raheem Morris of the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons lost the eighth game of the 2025 NFL season against the New York Jets in a dramatic fashion. Despite leading the way for most of the game, the Jets secured the 27-24 win with a 13-7 fourth quarter. 

Advertisement

The Falcons’ inconsistency has cost them many games this season, and it’s unclear whether they will be able to turn things around soon. Kirk Cousins went 21 of 33 for 234 yards and one touchdown. Tyrod Taylor responded by going 19 of 33 for 172 yards and one touchdown. 

Running back Bijan Robinson ran for 142 yards and one touchdown, while catching five passes for 51 yards. As talented as they are, the Falcons continue to struggle this season, but their head coach is ready to protect them against anything. 

Advertisement

Raheem Morris defends players amid Falcons struggles 

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Raheem Morris explained that he’s always willing to “take bullets” for his players. 

Raheem Morris, head coach of the Falcons

Raheem Morris, head coach of the Falcons

Advertisement

“I love taking the bullets for my guys,” Morris said. “That’ll never change. When a guy makes a mistake, what could I do better to help him? That’s the way we look at it as coaches. That’s the way we look at it as players.” 

Morris added that everybody needs to be aware of where they are lacking and improve. 

There is an accountability to all of us,” he said. “We all have the accountability in this game. We’re entertainers, and our job is to go entertain. But at the same time, finger-pointing and absolutely being honest with each other are two different things. I’ll always be honest, but I’m never going to point fingers.” 

Advertisement

The Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, hoping to return to winning ways before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
    ALSO READ
    Lionel Messi could lose key Inter Miami teammate to Argentine giants in 2026
    Soccer

    Lionel Messi could lose key Inter Miami teammate to Argentine giants in 2026

    Analyst breaks down why Seahawks will lose NFC West race
    NFL

    Analyst breaks down why Seahawks will lose NFC West race

    Jason Kelce sends message to Titans defender after NSFW admission
    NFL

    Jason Kelce sends message to Titans defender after NSFW admission

    Patriots new starter had extra motivation against Giants
    NFL

    Patriots new starter had extra motivation against Giants

    Better Collective Logo