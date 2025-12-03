Raheem Morris doesn’t hold back when talking about the Falcons’ struggles

The Atlanta Falcons lost the eighth game of the 2025 NFL season against the New York Jets in a dramatic fashion. Despite leading the way for most of the game, the Jets secured the 27-24 win with a 13-7 fourth quarter.

The Falcons’ inconsistency has cost them many games this season, and it’s unclear whether they will be able to turn things around soon. Kirk Cousins went 21 of 33 for 234 yards and one touchdown. Tyrod Taylor responded by going 19 of 33 for 172 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Bijan Robinson ran for 142 yards and one touchdown, while catching five passes for 51 yards. As talented as they are, the Falcons continue to struggle this season, but their head coach is ready to protect them against anything.

Raheem Morris defends players amid Falcons struggles

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Raheem Morris explained that he’s always willing to “take bullets” for his players.

Raheem Morris, head coach of the Falcons

“I love taking the bullets for my guys,” Morris said. “That’ll never change. When a guy makes a mistake, what could I do better to help him? That’s the way we look at it as coaches. That’s the way we look at it as players.”

Morris added that everybody needs to be aware of where they are lacking and improve.

“There is an accountability to all of us,” he said. “We all have the accountability in this game. We’re entertainers, and our job is to go entertain. But at the same time, finger-pointing and absolutely being honest with each other are two different things. I’ll always be honest, but I’m never going to point fingers.”

The Falcons will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, hoping to return to winning ways before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.