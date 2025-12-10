Raheem Morris gets brutally honest about his job security

To say that this has been a disappointing season for the Atlanta Falcons would be a massive understatement. They’ve won just four games all year, and they were struggling even before Michael Penix Jr’s season-ending injury.

This has been the case for years now, and Raheem Morris hasn’t done much to right the ship. The fans have lost their patience, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him lose his job at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, he doesn’t seem to be too worried about that right now. If anything, he recently claimed that he’s been in constant communication with team owner Arthur Blank, and he’s been fully supportive.

Raheem Morris isn’t worried about his job

“He is 100% in support of me,” Morris said of Blank, per Arkesh Ray of Falcons ON SI. “Support ain’t an issue. He is absolutely outstanding.”

The Falcons are 4-9. They have one of the most stacked offenses in the game, and they finally revamped their ever-struggling pass-rushing unit. There’s simply no way to justify these numbers.

This isn’t Morris’s first time in charge of a team, and the same issues of old are plaguing the Falcons. Unless something changes, they might just waste Bijan Robinson’s and Drake London’s prime.