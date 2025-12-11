MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers player reportedly intended to go to unexpected destination

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the MLB teams anticipated to make significant roster changes ahead of next season. With the recent signing of Edwin Diaz and ongoing developments in the offseason, the team is diligently working to retain existing talent amid circulating rumors about certain players.

As reported by Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo from The Athletic, Teoscar Hernandez is reportedly in discussions with the Kansas City Royals for the upcoming season. “The Kansas City Royals have coveted an offense-first outfielder and have interest in Hernandez, a league source said,” according to Rosenthal and Woo.

In this scenario, several factors need consideration, particularly the two years remaining on Hernandez’s contract with the Dodgers. The Royals would have to take this into account when making an offer for the 33-year-old outfielder.

Following a disappointing season, the addition of Hernandez could provide Kansas City with a chance to rebound, especially if further enhancements are made to their roster, although uncertainties remain.

Teoscar Hernandez reacts.

Hernandez’s contract: Key considerations for the Royals

If Kansas City intends to acquire the outfielder for next season, they must examine the two years left on Hernandez’s contract, with free agency slated for 2028. Furthermore, the Dodgers included a vesting option in the contract for the subsequent two years.

Hernandez’s three-year, $66 million contract equates to $22 million annually. Consequently, with two years remaining, the Royals would need to present a compelling offer for Hernandez to consider it, taking into account both the player’s and the Dodgers’ interests.

Dodgers’ GM’s definitive statement on Hernandez

During the Winter Meetings this week, when Dodgers Nation questioned GM Brandon Gomes about Hernandez’s potential departure, Gomes provided a definitive response regarding the possibility of a trade with the Royals.

“Obviously, you can never say never on those kinds of things … but that’s not something we anticipate at all,” Gomes remarked, addressing the rumored trade scenario with Kansas City.

