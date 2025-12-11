Trending topics:
Mike Tomlin sends first message explaining what happened to T.J. Watt and why Steelers’ star player is in the hospital

Mike Tomlin didn't have many answers to explain what caused T.J. Watt to end up in the hospital just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin spoke for the first time after the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that T.J. Watt is hospitalized due to a lung issue. The head coach does not know if his star player will be available for the game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m a little bit cautious about what I say because I’m not a medical expert, but, to make a long story short, he was experiencing some discomfort when he was at the facility yesterday. So, we took him to the doctors and they’re going through some procedures. He stayed overnight in the hospital. He has a lung situation that’s being addressed. He and I communicated last night. He was comfortable and that’s all I have really at this point. His status for Monday night is really up in the air. I think what transpires this afternoon is going to provide more information for us. I just don’t have a lot as I stand here today.”

The Steelers need to win their four remaining games to secure the AFC North and have a real chance at the Super Bowl. The defense has struggled in recent weeks, and not having Watt on the field could have serious consequences.

T.J. Watt injury update: What happened with the Steelers’ player?

Mike Tomlin could not confirm what prompted the discomfort in T.J. Watt. “I don’t know. I don’t know specifically when it occurred. I know he was in the cafeteria at one point and that’s kind of when I got wind of it.”

Tomlin was also asked if, to his knowledge, Watt was dealing with anything worthy of being on the injury report at any point. “Not to my knowledge at all particularly in game or after the game. Nothing.”

Now, uncertainty is total about what happened and how long it could take T.J. Watt to recover as the Steelers face the most important moment of the 2025 season.

