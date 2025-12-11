MLB Rumors: NY Mets’ self-imposed restriction costs signing of 2x All-Star to help out Devin Williams

While agreeing to terms with Devin Williams has been the brightest note so far in the offseason for the New York Mets, it may come with a cost. According to a report, signing the 31-year-old pitcher has led to the organization self-imposing a budget for the pitchers market.

Robert Suarez could’ve been a key addition to the Mets’ pitching rotation. However, New York missed its chance to land the two-time All-Star pitcher. As reported, it wasn’t so much a swing and a miss as it was the Mets getting caught looking. In the end, another team came through, as the Atlanta Braves signed Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract.

“Mets only discussed concepts with Robert Suarez,” insider Jon Heyman stated on X. “They apparently weren’t anxious to pay more than they paid Williams. Suarez ultimately got $45M from Braves. Williams’ $51M deal is worth about $44M considering deferrals.“

After signing Williams to a three-year, $51 million deal, the Mets made a big splash at the pitching position. Though New York could still use bullpen help, it seems the Mets aren’t eager to allocate that much money on another pitcher. At the very least, not on Suarez.

Robert Suarez signed with the Braves.

Relief market stays busy

After a signing frenzy during the Winter Meetings, the MLB offseason is showing no signs of cooling down anytime soon. If free agency ever was like a grocery store, relievers are now flying off the shelves.

Late-inning pitchers aren’t exactly going for cheap, nor are they on sale, but it’s triggered a domino effect in which every team needs, wants, or suddenly believes it needs a closer. Psychology and marketing may explain this phenomenon better, yet one thing is clear: every front office in MLB is now feeling its effects.

New York could sign two pitchers for the price of one

Though missing out on Suarez may come back to bite the Mets often in the 2026 MLB season, that’s water under the bridge. The team in Queens must put it in the back burner and move on. Because the rest of the league won’t slow down anytime soon. If the Mets dwell on it for too long, they will be left with no suitable targets left in free agency. On that note, two potential signings are still available: Pete Fairbanks and Tyler Rogers.

“Signing both Fairbanks and Rogers shouldn’t be out of the question for the Mets,” Sports Illustrated stated. “It would give them five very talented relief pitchers that can get big outs.“

Retaining Rogers—whom the Mets acquired in a deadline trade—could be huge for owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns. With the noise only growing louder outside Citi Field, finally having something go New York’s way this offseason would be crucial. Fans won’t forgive losing the trio of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, and Brandon Nimmo, but it could help repair the now-damaged relationship between the fanbase and the front office.

