Raheem Morris shares positive update on Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t having the best 2025 NFL season. They have become one of the most inconsistent teams in the competition, beating Super Bowl contenders such as the Buffalo Bills (24-14) one week, only to lose against the one-win Miami Dolphins.

Atlanta will take on the inspired New England Patriots in Week 9. They are 1-1 against the AFC East and a win over Drake Maye and company would give them the edge over the division.

Michael Penix Jr. couldn’t play against the Dolphins, which helped Tua Tagovailoa and his team dominate against the Falcons. Penix missed the game due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but the situation is different ahead of the Patriots duel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raheem Morris is optimistic on his QB

Kirk Cousins went 21 of 31 for 173 yards against the Dolphins. The Falcons scored a single touchdown and lost 34-10 against Tagovailoa. Raheem Morris told reporters on Wednesday that Penix was in the building and the team is optimistic about his chances to play against the Patriots.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons

Advertisement

“Michael is in the building, obviously in meetings. … We’ll get a chance to get a feel for what he can do in practice, if he can do anything,” Morris said. “He feels better than he did last week. … So, I feel really good about him.”

Advertisement

Penix was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice session. In six games, he has gone 119 of 195 for five touchdowns against three interceptions. The Falcons are a question mark this season, and they need to start winning games before their playoff dreams vanish.