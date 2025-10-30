Trending topics:
nfl

Raheem Morris shares positive update on Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons could have their star quarterback back pretty soon.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMichael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t having the best 2025 NFL season. They have become one of the most inconsistent teams in the competition, beating Super Bowl contenders such as the Buffalo Bills (24-14) one week, only to lose against the one-win Miami Dolphins. 

Atlanta will take on the inspired New England Patriots in Week 9. They are 1-1 against the AFC East and a win over Drake Maye and company would give them the edge over the division. 

Michael Penix Jr. couldn’t play against the Dolphins, which helped Tua Tagovailoa and his team dominate against the Falcons. Penix missed the game due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but the situation is different ahead of the Patriots duel. 

Advertisement

Raheem Morris is optimistic on his QB

Kirk Cousins went 21 of 31 for 173 yards against the Dolphins. The Falcons scored a single touchdown and lost 34-10 against Tagovailoa. Raheem Morris told reporters on Wednesday that Penix was in the building and the team is optimistic about his chances to play against the Patriots. 

Michael Penix Jr Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons

Advertisement

“Michael is in the building, obviously in meetings. … We’ll get a chance to get a feel for what he can do in practice, if he can do anything,” Morris said. “He feels better than he did last week. … So, I feel really good about him.”

Penix was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice session. In six games, he has gone 119 of 195 for five touchdowns against three interceptions. The Falcons are a question mark this season, and they need to start winning games before their playoff dreams vanish. 

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Is Michael Penix Jr playing today for Falcons vs Dolphins in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Michael Penix Jr playing today for Falcons vs Dolphins in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

Michael Penix Jr. under scrutiny after performance vs. 49ers
NFL

Michael Penix Jr. under scrutiny after performance vs. 49ers

Is Darnell Mooney playing tonight for Falcons against 49ers on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Darnell Mooney playing tonight for Falcons against 49ers on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic clarifies his position following four consecutive triple-doubles
NBA

Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic clarifies his position following four consecutive triple-doubles

Better Collective Logo