Falcons sign former Tom Brady backup after confirming Michael Penix Jr’s injury

The Atlanta Falcons have confirmed that Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. Following the devastating news, the NFC South club has acquired a new quarterback — one who recently served as Tom Brady’s backup.

On Wednesday, the Falcons announced that Penix Jr. suffered an ACL injury that will abruptly end his 2025 NFL season. It is a massive blow for the team, as Kirk Cousins is now set to take over as the starter.

To add depth to the position, the Falcons acted quickly. On Wednesday, Atlanta signed QB Kyle Trask to its practice squad, although he is not expected to be elevated to the active roster for Week 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Developing news…