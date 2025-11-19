Trending topics:
NFL

Falcons sign former Tom Brady backup after confirming Michael Penix Jr’s injury

With the Atlanta Falcons confirming that Michael Penix Jr.'s season is over, the NFC South team has acquired a new quarterback — one who previously served as Tom Brady's backup.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Michael Penix Jr., QB for the Atlanta Falcons (2025)
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesMichael Penix Jr., QB for the Atlanta Falcons (2025)

The Atlanta Falcons have confirmed that Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. Following the devastating news, the NFC South club has acquired a new quarterback — one who recently served as Tom Brady’s backup.

On Wednesday, the Falcons announced that Penix Jr. suffered an ACL injury that will abruptly end his 2025 NFL season. It is a massive blow for the team, as Kirk Cousins is now set to take over as the starter.

To add depth to the position, the Falcons acted quickly. On Wednesday, Atlanta signed QB Kyle Trask to its practice squad, although he is not expected to be elevated to the active roster for Week 12.

*Developing news…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
