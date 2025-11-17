Falcons receive devastating news on Michael Penix Jr.’s knee injury

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost more than their Week 11 duel on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers again scored 30 points on Atlanta to secure an overtime win. The Falcons responded with 27 units, but it wasn’t enough to end their four-game losing streak.

Michael Penix Jr. sounded the alarms with a knee injury he suffered late in the game. The second-year quarterback exited the game in the Falcons’ final drive in the third quarter. Kirk Cousins replaced him for the remainder of the game, which didn’t change much for Atlanta.

Head coach Raheem Morris didn’t have an update on Penix’s injury after the game, adding that he could have sent the quarterback back to the field, but it didn’t feel ok.

Michael Penix Jr. suffered a potentially season-ending injury

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Penix’s injury could potentially keep him out of action for the rest of the 2025 NFL season.

Michael Penix Jr. celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Drake London.

The former Washington star got hurt in a third-and-10 play from Atlanta’s own 22-yard line. He was tackled by Carolina safety Tre’von Moehrig after throwing an incomplete pass.

Penix couldn’t get up right away and was helped off the field by trainers. He left the game after going 13 of 16 for 175 yards. Cousins went 6 of 14 for 48 yards. The player is reportedly seeking second options, but the picture doesn’t look promising.

Atlanta lost its fifth consecutive game against the Panthers. It will clash with the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, probably without its starting quarterback.