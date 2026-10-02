Rams’ Puka Nacua carries no injury designation heading into Week 4 game vs Eagles

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is available for the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2026 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, but they have had to deal with multiple injuries, including one to Aaron Donald. However, what they have been eagerly awaiting is set to arrive in this week’s matchup with the return of Puka Nacua.

Nacua‘s injury status received a positive update, along with comments from head coach Sean McVay on how the Rams star looked in practice this week, as reported by ESPN’s Sarah Barshop: “Puka Nacua will play Sunday against the Eagles. Sean McVay said Nacua ‘looked sharp’ yesterday at practice, but the Rams are still working through how they will navigate his snap count.”

The wide receiver missed the last two games while dealing with a hip/groin issue. He has been a noticeably absent piece for Sean McVay, and having him back alongside Matthew Stafford can solve certain offensive issues the Rams have faced.

Advertisement

How Nacua feels about his return

Nacua has not played since the Rams‘ Week 1 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, where he caught five passes for 74 yards. Nacua returned to practice on Wednesday, and while he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday, He said it was a full day of work.

Puka Nacua of Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s exciting,” Nacua said. “That’s my safe space out there, and to be out there with the guys, I think that’s been the most important thing, feeling that camaraderie and then also the ability to put my foot in the ground.”

Advertisement

With Nacua out, Davante Adams and Konata Mumpfield both stepped up. They combined for three touchdowns in the last two games, with Adams posting back-to-back 100-yard games. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game last season and served as the offensive engine.

Now that Nacua is back, the Rams can return to their 11 personnel offense with three receivers, something they had to steer away from over the last two weeks without Nacua. However, it will be something to watch in case of any injury relapse.