T.J. Watt confirms he’s frustrated with Steelers after loss vs Browns

T.J. Watt was clearly frustrated after the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a painful 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Pittsburgh had an opportunity to improve to 3-1, but the defense could not make the stops needed to close out the game.

The Steelers appeared to have done enough to complete a great comeback after erasing Cleveland’s lead and tying the game at 24-24. However, the Browns responded with a decisive final drive, moving the ball down the field before Andre Szmyt connected on a 56-yard field goal to give Cleveland the victory.

For Watt, the biggest source of frustration was how easily the Browns were able to move the ball during that final possession. The Steelers’ star defender admitted that allowing Cleveland to reach field-goal range so quickly was simply not good enough, especially with the game on the line.

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T.J. Watt sends strong message after Steelers loss vs Browns

T.J. Watt did not try to hide his frustration when discussing the defeat and the missed opportunity to start the season 3-1. Now, the Steelers are in last place of the AFC North.

“It’s extremely frustrating to not be sitting here 3-1. It isn’t acceptable. Obviously, there’s a long season to go, but, we just have to put it together. I mean, even at the end of the game, it’s just way too easy getting down the field there and getting them in field goal range. Just got to look at everything and move forward.”

The Steelers’ defense now has to quickly correct what went wrong because the loss exposed a problem that could become increasingly costly as the season progresses. Pittsburgh had the Browns in a position where one defensive stop could have forced overtime, but instead Cleveland moved into scoring range and ended the game.

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Watt also made it clear that Pittsburgh cannot afford to take too long to fix those problems. “We have to get better and get better quick. You just can’t move the ball that easily. You just can’t.” The message from the Steelers’ defensive leader was simple: the team has to respond immediately, because another performance like this could make it much harder to accomplish its goals later in the season.

Key takeaways

T.J. Watt called the Steelers’ 27-24 loss to the Browns “extremely frustrating” after Pittsburgh fell short of a 3-1 start.

called the Steelers’ 27-24 loss to the Browns “extremely frustrating” after Pittsburgh fell short of a 3-1 start. Watt criticized the defense for allowing Cleveland to move the ball too easily on the final drive and reach field-goal range.

to move the ball too easily on the final drive and reach field-goal range. The Steelers’ defensive leader emphasized that Pittsburgh must improve quickly before these mistakes become a bigger problem during the 2026 NFL season.