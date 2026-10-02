NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge progressing, but return date remains uncertain, per Aaron Boone

Ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS, the New York Yankees fanbase eagerly awaits word on captain Aaron Judge following an injury update from manager Aaron Boone.

An intriguing American League Division Series between AL East rivals unfolds this weekend, with the New York Yankees looking to set the tone early against the Tampa Bay Rays. All eyes remain on Aaron Judge after manager Aaron Boone provided an update on the captain’s recovery status ahead of Game 1.

While Judge took live batting practice and worked out at GMS Field, Boone noted that the slugger has not yet progressed to running the bases. “As the day unfolds, we’ll see where we’re at,” Boone told reporters.

Judge sat out the Wild Card round due to a severe calf strain. However, league insiders and MLB analysts anticipate he could return as early as next week, matching the typical timeline for an injury of this severity.

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Following comments from ace Gerrit Cole regarding general manager Brian Cashman, the Yankees are aiming to field a fully healthy lineup. They will need every advantage against a well-rested Rays squad that enjoyed a week-long layoff while awaiting this high-stakes ALDS matchup.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates.

Boone weighs pitching decisions ahead of ALDS Game 1

As the Yankees finalize their strategy against Tampa Bay, key roster decisions remain unresolved, particularly regarding the pitching staff for the 26-man ALDS roster.

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“We’re going to make our final roster decisions tonight,” Boone said. “It might be 10 pitchers, might be 11, might be 12, we haven’t decided yet. Everyone’s weighing in right now, and everyone’s in play.“

Yankees vs. Rays: ALDS schedule

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3 — Yankees at Rays — 6:30 p.m. ET (Tropicana Field)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 5 — Yankees at Rays — 8:00 p.m. ET (Tropicana Field)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7 — Rays at Yankees — 8:00 p.m. ET (Yankee Stadium)

Game 4 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 8 — Rays at Yankees — 8:00 p.m. ET (Yankee Stadium)

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 10 — Yankees at Rays — 6:30 p.m. ET (Tropicana Field)

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone revealed that the team captain worked out and took live BP, but will wait until the end of the day to decide if playing vs Rays.

revealed that the team captain worked out and took live BP, but will wait until the end of the day to decide if playing vs Rays. The captain missed the Wild Card round due to a calf strain injury .

. New York may carry 10, 11, or 12 pitchers on their ALDS roster.

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