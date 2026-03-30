Rams HC Sean McVay acknowledges that Matthew Stafford has earned a year-to-year status

The Los Angeles Rams were heading into another season aiming to remain contenders under Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. The veteran quarterback, because of his career, had earned certain privileges within the NFL, not directly from the organization, but through the respect of coaches and teammates, something McVay made clear.

Los Angeles had to face the reality that, sooner or later, the quarterback’s playing career would come to an end. McVay addressed that for NBC. “I don’t think about that, ever,” McVay joked. Stafford arguably had the best season of his career in 2025, winning his first MVP award while leading the Rams to the NFC Championship Game.

“No, you think about it short and long term. And here’s the thing, he’s earned the right to be on a year-to-year basis. If he told me that he wanted to play a couple more years, I’d believe him. If he told me it’s one more year, he’s earned that right. So, we understand that. I do think he’s in a situation where it wouldn’t shock me if he played more than one year. But we also have to be prepared, that if this is the last year, what does that look like?”

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How they prepare in case of Stafford’s absence

McVay mentioned that they wanted to have Jimmy Garoppolo back on the roster, and if not, they could pivot to fellow free agent Kirk Cousins. However, neither Garoppolo nor Cousins appeared to be a long-term solution. While Stetson Bennett remained on the roster entering the final year of his rookie deal, he had yet to play in a regular-season game.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

For now, any long-term successor at quarterback would have to come from outside the organization. As for the present, while Stafford and the Rams had a lengthy contract negotiation last year, and the quarterback was allowed to meet with other teams before ultimately returning to Los Angeles, things were much smoother in that regard in 2026.

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“We’ve had a lot of good discussions and dialogue,” McVay said. “And you know what, it’s really along the lines of, what do you and Kelly Stafford really want? Does that look like, hey, are we going to keep that kind of year in place? Do we do anything additional? Or do we put two years in place? So, he’s working through that. But it’s been a lot smoother than last year, to say the least.”

Stafford’s numbers

Stafford, who turned 38 in February, led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns in 2025, winning his first MVP award. He was also named AP first team All-Pro for the first time.