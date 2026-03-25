Rams seem in no rush to sign a backup QB for Matthew Stafford

NFL teams are slowly starting to build their rosters, though it seems the Los Angeles Rams aren’t in a rush. Specifically, they’re taking their time finding a solid backup for Matthew Stafford.

“The Rams don’t seem to be in any rush to sign Garoppolo (or another backup quarterback) at the moment, which begs the question of what their plan is,” Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire said.

“Do they like Stetson Bennett enough to make him the QB2 behind Stafford? Do they plan to draft someone to compete for the job with Bennett? Are they waiting for Garoppolo’s price to come down?”

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Garoppolo is one of the quarterbacks still without a team in free agency. With proven experience in a role behind Stafford, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see him once again under Sean McVay’s command.

Matthew Stafford #9 and Jimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo already knows the Rams system

Throughout the 2025 season, Jimmy Garoppolo served as a high-value backup for the Rams, appearing in three games and making one notable start in the regular-season finale. In that Week 18 matchup against the Seahawks, he proved his efficiency by completing 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns.

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Having spent the last two years under Sean McVay, Garoppolo has mastered the system’s complexities, with McVay praising his pro demeanor and ability to keep the offense running smoothly during training camp while Matthew Stafford was sidelined. His deep familiarity with the playbook and the coaching staff’s trust made him a key stabilizer for the locker room as they move into 2026.

Stafford’s only backup, for now

Stetson Bennett IV remains with the Los Angeles Rams as he prepares for the 2026 season. After spending his 2023 rookie year on the reserve list, he showed significant flashes of his potential during the 2025 preseason, where he tied for the league lead with 5 passing touchdowns and threw for 512 yards with a 105.7 passer rating.